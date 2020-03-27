‘Doctor Who’ Star Jodie Whittaker Issues Uplifting PSA We Need Right Now

“Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker is looking to lift spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic with an inspirational PSA.
Whittaker this week jumped back into character as the longrunning BBC show’s first female Doctor to deliver an “emergency transmission” in which she revealed the five ways she deals with any worrying situation ― from remembering that “darkness never prevails” to telling jokes and being kind.
Check out the clip here:
