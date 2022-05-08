'Doctor Who' Names Ncuti Gatwa As The New Doctor In Historic First: 'Beyond Excited'

It’s time for a new Doctor: Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the 14th version of the titular Time Lord on the long-running British sci-fi series “Doctor Who.”

Ending months of speculation about who will next play one of the most iconic characters in television history, the BBC unveiled the news in a press release on Sunday, writing: “The future is here! Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor.”

The 29-year-old star will replace actor Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to play the role, who revealed in July that she would be departing the show after three seasons and a trio of specials, with her final installment set to air sometime later this year.