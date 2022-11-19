Millie Gibson has been announced as Doctor Who’s latest companion.

The 18-year-old British actor will star opposite “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa, who takes over as the Doctor in 2023, it was announced on the BBC’s charity telethon “Children In Need” on Friday.

The 15th Doctor’s companion, who will be called Ruby Sunday, will travel alongside him as they embark on a new set of adventures.

Gibson said in a statement: “Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. What better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

Millie Gibson Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Gibson received the best young performer award for her role as Kelly Neelan in the “Coronation Street” soap at The British Soap Awards earlier this year.

Jodie Whittaker faced her final battles as the time lord in October in a special episode of “Doctor Who” to mark the BBC’s centenary.

The actor became the first woman to portray the Doctor when she took over the role from Peter Capaldi in 2017.

During the feature-length program, viewers were left surprised as Whittaker’s 13th Time Lord regenerated into David Tennant, who previously played the 10th incarnation of the Doctor.

Following the special, it was confirmed Tennant will become the 14th incarnation, with Catherine Tate reprising her role as his former companion Donna Noble for three special episodes set to air in November 2023.

Ncuti will then take control of the Tardis as the 15th Doctor, with his first episode due to air over the festive period in 2023.

Ncuti Gatwa Taylor Hill via Getty Images

The 30-year-old said: “Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor.”

“From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot wait to sail the universe with Millie!”

Russell T. Davies, who has returned as showrunner as the BBC show teams up with Disney, said: “It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent and Millie shines like a star already.

“She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”

The BBC launched a new collaboration with Disney Branded Television which will see Disney+ stream upcoming seasons of “Doctor Who” outside of the UK and Ireland. The new episodes of “Doctor Who” will be broadcast in November 2023 to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the show.