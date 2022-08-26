Anti-Oz Doctor Group Condemns His 'Disgusting' Attacks On Fetterman's Health

“No real doctor — or any decent human being, to be honest — would ever mock a stroke victim who is recovering from that stroke in the way that Dr. Oz is mocking John Fetterman,” Arkoosh said. “It’s disgusting.”

Fetterman recovered at home for several months after his stroke. Oz’s campaign called him a “basement bum” because he hadn’t made many public appearances during that time.

Since it launched earlier this month, Real Doctors Against Oz has drummed up support for Fetterman and highlighted the threat Oz’s candidacy poses to public health, citing his history of peddling dubious cures and supplements, fad diets and other medical misinformation.