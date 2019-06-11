Michelle Obama Will Dodge, Duck And Dive In 'Late Late Show' Dodgeball Game

Forget the 2019 NBA Finals.

Next week, all sports talk will be about a massive dodgeball match-up between an all-female U.S. team and an all-male U.K. side on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

The U.S. will have former first lady Michelle Obama dodging, ducking, dipping, diving and dodging alongside actors Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Lena Waithe, Kate Hudson and Melissa McCarthy.

Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and John Bradley, singer-songwriter Harry Styles and “Late Late Show” band musician Reggie Watts (who is actually American) will join Corden in representing Britain.

It’s going to be “epic,” the show promised in a tweet.

May the best celebrity win.

It’s not the first time Corden has played dodgeball with Styles.

Remember the “Corden’s Angels” segment featuring his “One Direction” bandmates from 2015?

Corden also went viral with his July 2016 “Carpool Karaoke” bit with Obama, which included a special cameo from hip-hop icon Missy Elliott.