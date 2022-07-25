Sports

Dodgers Ball Girl Perfectly Fields Grounder Hit By Giants Batter. Just One Problem.

Score it a ground rule double.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

A Los Angeles Dodgers ball girl fielded a grounder hit by the San Francisco Giants’ Yermin Mercedes in foul territory on Sunday and tossed the apparent souvenir into the Dodger Stadium stands. (Watch the video below.)

Only the ball was ruled fair and Mercedes was awarded a ground rule double.

Oops.

Watch Kaitlin’s reaction when she realized she had inadvertently interfered with play.

The Giants eventually loaded the bases before longtime Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw struck out Joey Bart to end the half-inning. The Dodgers won 7-4, and have the best record in the National League at 64-30.

Don’t worry, Kaitlin. You have company in making that mistake.

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Baseball Los Angeles DodgersSan Francisco Giants

Popular in the Community