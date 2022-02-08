Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Won't Face Charges After Sex Assault Accusation

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, pictured last May, will not face criminal charges over sexual assault allegations. AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office won’t press criminal charges against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who was accused of sexual assault last summer.

Pasadena police reviewed the case against Bauer for five months before a decision was made Tuesday not to press charges, the DA’s office said, according to the Los Angeles Times. Bauer was accused of assaulting a San Diego woman during a sexual encounter last year in which she said Bauer choked her with her own hair and punched her in the face and vagina. Bauer said the encounter was consensual, and that the woman had asked for “rough sex” in texts that were later turned over to the court.

In August, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said the woman was “not ambiguous about wanting rough sex in the … first encounter and wanting rougher sex in the second encounter” and dropped a restraining order against Bauer.

“I did not consent to bruises all over my body that sent me to the hospital, and having that done to me while I was unconscious,” the woman said in the August hearing, according to testimony obtained by the LA Times.