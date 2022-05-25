IzaLysonArts / 500px via Getty Images

For those of us who are devoted pet parents, the notion of throwing a beloved dog a birthday party is not outside the realm of reason. I’ve long watched with envy as people have cute little get-togethers for their pups, throwing corny bat mitzvahs on their 13th birthdays, whipping up pupcakes, getting them snazzy party outfits and more. As my own little dog creeps towards her 15th birthday, I’ve become absolutely obsessed with throwing her a quinceañera.

And while I’m pretty sure my own decrepit little creature could care less if I throw her a party, it feels meaningful to mark the occasion of reaching such a big age. But gathering a group of dogs together, whether it be in your own yard or at a park, is not for the faint of heart, and requires more planning and preparation than you might think. You’ll want the bells and whistles, of course, but you’ll also want to make sure you’ve prioritized everyone’s safety and comfort.

If you’re going to throw your dog a birthday party, make sure you’re working in a safe, enclosed yard for off-leash animals or a park where dogs are welcome to roam. Stash poop bags and wipes in easily accessible places, and don’t forget party hats and toys for the other canine guests. Check your local dog-friendly bakery for doggie-safe desserts and treats, and you’ll be ready to roll.

Below, we’ve included some more must-have dog party supplies, accessories and more. It’s party time!