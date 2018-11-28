This Rescue Dog And Cat Duo Are The Most Adorable Adventure Buddies

@henrythecoloradodog Cynthia Bennett and Andre Sibilsky love to explore the great outdoors with their rescue dog Henry and rescue cat Baloo in tow.

One outdoorsy couple found the perfect companions for their wilderness adventures: a rescue dog named Henry and a rescue cat named Baloo.

Cynthia Bennett and Andre Sibilsky moved to Colorado five years ago because of their love of the mountains. So when they adopted Henry in 2014, they were excited to discover that the energetic mutt enjoyed hiking as much as they did.

“On Henry’s first hike, he immediately went to find the biggest rock around to stand on top of to get a higher view,” Bennett told HuffPost. “Ever since then, we call him our little mountain goat for not only his climbing skills but for his love of the outdoors.”

@henrythecoloradodog Henry looking majestic in Wyoming.

Last year, the couple spent months searching for the right cat to add to their adventurous brood — one that was calm but not too reserved or skittish. They eventually adopted Baloo, a Siamese mix. The two animals have been inseparable since day one and have forged a special bond.

“Henry has separation anxiety and would be stressed the entire time we’d be gone,” Bennett said. “This is one of the reasons we wanted to adopt Henry a friend, and that’s what Baloo has done for him!”

@henrythecoloradodog Henry and Baloo are the best travel buddies.

“As for Baloo, his mother abandoned the litter right away, so I think he was looking for an animal to fill that motherly role,” she added. “The first day Baloo met Henry, he snuggled up to him and tried to find a teat. Ever since then, he copies everything Henry does and basically thinks he’s a dog.”

Luckily, Baloo ended up sharing the couple and Henry’s passion for exploring the great outdoors. If Bennett so much as touches Henry’s leash, Baloo starts making noises at the door as if to say, “Hey, don’t forget about me!”

@henrythecoloradodog The couple adopted Henry from Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue in 2014 when he was 3 months old. In 2017, they adopted Baloo from Evergreen Cat Sanctuary when he was less than 3 months old.

The crew has hiked, camped, snowshoed and stand-up paddleboarded together in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Texas, California, Oregon and beyond. The couple document their travels on the Instagram account @henrythecoloradodog, where they’ve amassed a huge following.

Fans often ask how the couple ensures that Henry and Baloo don’t run off while exploring nature. According to Bennett, Baloo wears a reflective leash for safety, though they don’t usually hold on to it because he never strays very far. For longer hikes, Baloo hangs out in one of the humans’ backpacks.

“He jumps out of our pack when he wants to walk and meows at us when he wants a ride,” Bennett said.

Henry, on the other hand, enjoys roaming a bit more. He wears a bear bell to not startle any wild animals and will usually act jumpy if he senses one nearby, alerting the couple to turn around.

“Henry doesn’t run away because he is extremely loyal and has separation anxiety, which is why I think he is always aware of where we are at all times,” she said.