Amazon

A bestselling cat hammock

Their kitty is sure to love basking in the sunshine and gazing out at the world from this highly-rated cat hammock — and your loved one will love that you thought of it.



The hammock attaches easily to a window with sturdy suction cups. It can also easily fold up when it's not in use so they can still use their blinds or curtains, a feature that sets it apart from other similar cat hammocks. It also has a sturdy stainless steel frame so their kitty can jump up and down or stretch out on it safely. It's available in three sizes with the option of an additional cushion.