If being a pet parent is a loved one’s world, you can’t go wrong with a pet-centric gift. Whether that’s a practical gift or toy for their pet or a pet-themed pick they can wear or display around the house, they’ll love that you thought of them and their beloved fur baby.
We’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for dog and cat owners on the web, from useful to unique to just plain fun. You’re sure to find something that’ll light up your recipient’s holiday — and that might just make you one of their pet’s favorite humans, too.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.