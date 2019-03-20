Dog Found Dead In Plane's Cargo Hold After Transatlantic Air France Flight

A dog traveling in the cargo hold of an Air France-KLM flight from Amsterdam to Los Angeles was found dead on arrival Tuesday afternoon.
“The dog’s owner has been notified and we express our condolences,” said a statement from Air France sent to HuffPost.
The statement said that a necropsy would determine the cause of death and that the dog had been “loaded correctly according to KLM’s pet policy.”
However, TMZ, which was the first to report on the incident, cited an anonymous “Air France employee with knowledge of the incident” as saying that the dog had been incorrectly loaded in the cargo hold and experienced a loss of oxygen during the flight.