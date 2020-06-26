Dog Steals Family's Dentures And Makes The World Smile

The world could use a laugh right now ― and Milo the denture-stealing Jack Russell-poodle mix is happy to oblige.

The pup pilfered the false teeth from his owner’s mother this month in Llandudno, Wales, the New York Post reported. And by the sound of the video above, he supplied plenty of laughs for his human, Stacie Owen.

She said that Milo has learned to open drawers and emerged with this grin-inducing treasure.

“I wondered why he went quiet and found him in the bedroom with my mum’s old dentures,” she said, per the Daily Mail. “He likes to hold things in his mouth, he feels very proud when he has something. Whenever we go on a walk he will always bring something home.”

Hey, Milo, did you remember the Efferdent?