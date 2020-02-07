Finley The Dog Can Cram 6 Tennis Balls In His Mouth. Respect.

Maybe Finley was an acorn-stuffing chipmunk in another life.

The golden retriever from Canandaigua, New York, can cram six tennis balls in his mouth on his own. His owners are hounding Guinness World Records for the pooch to replace the current record-holder, who’s credited with five balls, People reported.

And if it isn’t Finley’s time to be recognized as top dog, it’s certainly his time in the spotlight. The 6-year-old has been fetching lots of media coverage lately.

Finley was about 2 when his family realized he had a peculiar talent. He began with four balls and later used his paws to wedge in the fifth and sixth ones, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported. When he jams them all in there, he wags his tail.

“He lives the life of a king,” owner Cheri Molloy told the newspaper. “We’ve never forced him to do any of that.”

The family’s campaign to get Finley recognized as the new record-holder has been delayed by Guinness’ strict video requirements, but this is one determined dog.

In a December post of Finley and his ball-stuffed mouth on Instagram, the caption reads: “Still waiting for my world record like 🤪🤪🤪.”