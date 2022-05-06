Dog Found Tied To Hydrant With Bag Of 'Favorite Things' Is Now 'Doing Great'

Things are looking up for a sweet dog in Wisconsin who was recently found tied to a fire hydrant in a Green Bay neighborhood alongside a backpack full of dog supplies and a pleading note from her previous owner.

“The note indicated that her name was ‘Baby Girl’ and her owner was having serious medical issues and could no longer care for her,” Angela Speed, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Humane Society, told HuffPost in an email. “The note asked that someone please help Baby Girl.”

Advertisement

A dog named Baby Girl was photographed next to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with a backpack full of her "favorite things." Kylie Rose Engelhart

The large backpack placed beside Baby Girl was filled with food, toys and treats, according to WFRV, a regional CBS affiliate.

A woman passing by, Kylie Rose Engelhart, spotted Baby Girl on Sunday and snapped a photo of the dog waiting by the hydrant. Engelhart waited with Baby Girl in case someone came back for her, but ultimately brought her to the WHS’ Green Bay shelter.

Baby Girl’s story has been getting attention not only for the heartbreaking photo, which went viral, but because of a moving Facebook post from the animal rescue organization.

The post begins by updating the public on Baby Girl, saying she is “doing great” in the shelter’s care.

Advertisement

“As her story gains attention locally and beyond, we wanted to take a moment to address Baby Girl’s previous owner directly,” the post reads.

“First and foremost, we are so sorry you had to part with your best friend,” it continues. “It’s evident just how much you loved her and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life.”

The shelter lists the reasons why it seems clear that Baby Girl’s former owner was trying to do what they felt was best for their beloved dog.

“We see your love in the bag you carefully packed with all of her favorite things,” the shelter’s post reads. “We see your love in the way you secured her leash so she wouldn’t get hit by a car. We see your love in the way you placed her in the middle of a neighborhood where she’d be quickly found. We see your love in how happy and healthy Baby Girl looks. And we see your love in the note you left, pleading for someone to help her when you no longer could.”

Advertisement

That said, the WHS urged people who can no longer care for pets to bring them to a shelter rather than leave them outside.

“You will be met at the door with the same compassion and respect that we bring to animals in our care,” Speed said. “We never want anyone to hesitate to seek our services.”

Engelhart told HuffPost she has “no ill will” toward Baby Girl’s former owner, and that she wants “everyone to focus on the love for Baby Girl and finding her a new loving home she can thrive in!”

That likely won’t be difficult for Baby Girl, who’s about 6 years old and “affectionate and delightful,” according to Speed.

Baby Girl in a photo from the Wisconsin Humane Society. Wisconsin Humane Society

“She’s a happy girl who loves to go for walks, play with toys, and gets super excited to perform a perfect ‘sit’ for treats,” Speed said.

Baby Girl will likely be up for adoption in “the coming days” after she clears some additional veterinary checks. In the meantime, the shelter hopes her former owner sees the Facebook post and knows their dog is in good hands.