Dog Spooked By Fireworks Returns Home After Fleeing … By Ringing Doorbell At 3 A.M.

A South Carolina couple received a very good delivery in the middle of the night.

Mary Lynn Whitacre and Ryan Washick’s rescue dog Rajah fled from their Simpsonville yard Sunday due to the boom of some July 4 fireworks. Early Monday morning, the Labrador-Catahoula leopard dog mix returned home, Columbia newspaper The State reported.

At 3 a.m.

And rang the doorbell.

“We were dying laughing,” Whitacre told “Inside Edition,” describing the Ring camera footage of their floppy-eared pup’s latest trick.

“I don’t even know how she knew how to do that. I’ve never shown her how,” Whitacre told South West News Service, ﻿according to People. “She doesn’t go out in the front yard except to the car, so she’s never seen us use the doorbell.”

The poor pooch was in her backyard with the couple’s other dog, Ollie, a 2-month-old shepherd mix, when a neighbor set off celebratory fireworks. The noise terrified Rajah. She quickly jumped the fence and ran for the hills.

Whitacre went on Facebook to post about her missing dog. She also sent an email to animal services in case Rajah was picked up.

Washick drove around for hours, and after a while Whitacre joined him. Then he walked for miles to no avail.

“I kept hoping I wouldn’t find her on the side of the road,” Washick told The State. Defeated, the couple went home. Washick stayed up, waiting.

Then at 3 a.m., he heard the doorbell ring.

“I look outside and thought that maybe someone had brought back our dog,” Washick told “Inside Edition.”

But no. It was Rajah herself, ringing the bell with her nose.

Washick shared the footage of Rajah returning home on Reddit. He told another Reddit user that she “sulked in and thought she would be in trouble.”

“But we were so happy she was home and she just slept instantly,” Washick added.

Whitacre added on Facebook that Rajah was “dirty and covered in thorns” when she came home. Washick is adding cattle fencing to the couple’s current fence to avoid this situation in the future, he told The State.

Washick’s Reddit post received over a thousand comments, with one user adorably remarking: “She’s not even ashamed of herself.”