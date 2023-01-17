Home & LivingNetflix

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Dog Gone'

A 2010 rom-com and a murder mystery drama are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Dog Gone” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Rob Lowe stars in this biographical drama based on the true story of a family’s search for its beloved dog after he goes missing on the Appalachian Trail. The film premiered on Jan. 13 to mixed reviews.

In second place is a new documentary called “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker.” It’s a true-crime story that chronicles one man’s viral video stardom and subsequent implication in a brutal murder.

"The Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker" on Netflix.
Netflix
"The Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker" on Netflix.

A couple of fictional murder mysteries are also trending at the moment. “The Pale Blue Eye” follows a detective who teams up with young military cadet Edgar Allan Poe on a West Point case, while “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” focuses on a group of friends whose vacation takes a dark turn.

As for lighter fare, the 2010 Amy Adams rom-com “Leap Year” made the rankings, as did the 2003 comedy “Daddy Day Care” and the 2016 kids’ movie “Trolls.”

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Life”

9. “Daddy Day Care”

8. “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”

7. “Trolls”

6. “Leap Year”

5. “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

4. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

3. “The Pale Blue Eye” (Netflix)

2. “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker” (Netflix)

1. “Dog Gone” (Netflix)

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Does Taking Vitamins Help When You Have COVID?

Work/Life

Before Your Parents Retire, Make Sure You Ask About These 6 Things

Food & Drink

Pro Chefs Share Secrets To Making Microwaved Food Taste Amazing

Wellness

How Accurate Are At-Home COVID Tests With The XBB Subvariant?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

Based On These Stats, It’s Time To Talk To Your Kids About Porn. Here’s How.

Relationships

Prince Harry Wants To Spill Family Tea And Reconcile. Is That Even Possible?

Shopping

35 Travel Items That Are Worth Purchasing Because Frequent Travelers Swear By Them

Shopping

If You Love A Clean House But Also Identify As Lazy, Here Are 34 Products That Do The Work For You

Wellness

The Rudest Things You Can Do In A Group Fitness Class

Shopping

If You Have A Toddler In Your Life, Here Are 26 Things You'll Want To Buy ASAP

Home & Living

This Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Is Today Really The Saddest Day Of The Year? What To Know About 'Blue Monday.'

Shopping

This Super-Easy Kitchen Swap Will Make Your Food Taste Infinitely Better

Shopping

Treat Yourself To One Of These 24 Gifts From Amazon

Shopping

Your Mom REALLY Deserves A Valentine's Day Gift. Here Are 18 Actually Nice Ones.

Shopping

Remove Pollutants From Your Water With An Expert-Recommended Filtration System

Shopping

27 Products That’ll Make You The Best Dog Parent According To Your Pup

Shopping

Put A Spring In Your Step With Some Highly-Rated Men's Running Shoes From Zappos

Shopping

12 Self-Care Goods That You Can Get At Anthropologie

Shopping

32 Helpful Things For Anyone Who Is WFH This Winter

Shopping

32 TikTok Beauty Products Under $10 To Treat Yourself To Immediately

Shopping

39 Organization Products For Achieving A Neat, Tidy Home

Shopping

Stylish Planners From Target That Will Make Getting Organized Fun

Shopping

If You Have Arthritis, Doctors Say These Products Can Help Ease Pain

Wellness

Gas Stoves Are A Health Risk. Here's What To Do If You Have One.

Shopping

The One Gadget You May Need To Help With Plantar Fasciitis

Food & Drink

Gabriel Rucker: You Can Be A 'Cool Chef' And Still Be Sober

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You This Instagram-Famous Moisturizer Is Worth Every Penny

Relationships

Working From Home Is A Better Deal For Husbands Than Wives, Study Shows

Wellness

Depression Symptoms May Look Different For Black Women. Here’s How.

Food & Drink

The Best Instant Oatmeal At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Parenting

11 Things Toddler Parents Say They’ll Never Do Again

Food & Drink

5 Foods That You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer

Shopping

If You Have Short Lashes, You Might Want to Try One Of These Tubing Mascaras

Shopping

The $17 Pan That Gives Every Brownie Perfect Edges

Shopping

41 Useful Things That’ll Help Your Household Run Smoothly This Winter

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 100 Years Ago

Wellness

23 Tiny Ways To Improve Your Mental Health In 2023

Parenting

What Is Child Endangerment? When Leaving Your Child Alone Becomes A Crime.