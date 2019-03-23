Dog Has Perfect Response When Reporter Asks How He Copes With Fame

A dog in Australia is making the most of his 15 minutes of fame.

When reporter Beau Pearson asked, “So how are you coping with all the fame?” Stanley took the interview in an unexpected direction, grabbing the top part of the microphone in his mouth and scampering away.

The video includes an oddly satisfying “pop” sound as Stanley mouths the mic.

“Stanley is in need of some media training,” read a post from Stanley’s own Instagram account﻿.