Mister Bentley took one giant step for dogkind Monday on “The Tonight Show.”

The pooch moonwalked with some sass in host Jimmy Fallon’s “Why Is Your Pet Better Than Me?” segment. (Watch the video below.)

Mister Bentley’s owner, Bradley Friesen of Vancouver, Canada, noted that Fallon was “not the best moonwalker” and set out to prove his talented canine was better.