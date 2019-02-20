Man Covers Himself In Peanut Butter And Walks Around Dog Park After Losing Bet

A man in Arlington, Texas, who came in last in his Fantasy Football League had to do a very nutty thing as punishment: Walk around a dog park covered head to toe in peanut butter.

Steven Shrout, 25, had never played fantasy football before this year, but decided to join a league with some high school friends who had been playing together since 2009, according to WFAA-TV.

“It was my first year, and I didn’t do any kind of studying at first. I just kind of jumped in,” Shrout told the station.

He was dogged by bad luck from the beginning when his top draft choice, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, ended up sitting out the entire season.

As a result, Shrout was given the choice of paying $250 to the winning person or perform a humiliating stunt.

Shrout chose to do the stunt: Standing in a Dallas dog park for 10 minutes clad only in a gold speedo and ― oh yeah! ― covered in peanut butter.

“I said, ‘That’s not a big challenge.’ No one believed me, they’re like, ‘No way is he going to do it,’” Shrout told the station.

But Shrout went through with it last Wednesday, hoping to get out of the sticky situation without a hitch.

“My strategy was to do it as fast as possible, and hope that not many people would see me,” Shrout said, according to Fox 8 News. “A lot of (the dog owners) just wondered what I was doing, and then when I said I lost a bet, they all laughed.”

Although Shrout hoped to fulfill the terms of the bet without being seen too much, video of his experience has gone viral.

Still, he has learned a valuable lesson.

“I will [play fantasy football again], but probably not with the same guys,” Shrout told WFAA-TV with a laugh.