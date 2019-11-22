Dog Puts Car In Reverse And Drives In Circles For An Hour In Florida Cul-De-Sac

A black Labrador in Florida proved it was very good at doing reverse donuts.

Residents of a neighborhood in Port St. Lucie woke up Thursday morning to find a mysterious gray sedan doing circles in reverse in a cul-de-sac for about an hour, WPBF, a South Florida news station, reported.

From a distance (like in the video above) it’s hard to see if anyone is actually driving the car.

“First I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then they kept going and I’m like, ‘OK, what are they doing?’” neighbor Anne Sabol told the news station.

Police and firefighters arrived on the scene. Upon closer inspection (like in the video below), there did appear to be a driver and, well, it was … a dog.

Sabol wasn’t yet aware who the driver was until police eventually figured out how to stop the pooch’s joyride by punching a passcode in the driver’s side door, reports WPTV, a local news station in West Palm Beach.

“Then I saw the dog get out of the car, a big black Lab or something, and I’m like, ‘This is turning weird,’” Sabol told WPBF.

Police told local news outlets that the dog’s owner, who asked to remain anonymous, left the car running when he stepped out of his vehicle and somehow his four-legged friend, who was still in the car, knocked it into reverse.

Thankfully no residents nor the carefree canine were injured, but Fido did leave some skid marks on the street, took out a mailbox and a trash can and moved some bricks in front of a home.

“He was doing pretty good until he hit the mailbox,” Sabol told WPTV. “He went around for about an hour without hitting anything at all.”

And Sabol cleary thought this doggo performed its latest trick pretty well.

“I was like, they should give that thing a license,” Sabol told WPBF.