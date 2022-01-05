Hero Dog Saves 2 After Leading Police To Crash Site

A big round of pats is in order for Tinsley.

A loyal dog by that name likely saved the lives of two people on Monday after she attracted the attention of police and led them to a damaged pickup truck, New Hampshire State Police said on Facebook.

Here is a photo of the adorable hero herself, a 1-year-old Shiloh shepherd named Tinsley. pic.twitter.com/kJflH76bTN — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) January 5, 2022

On Monday night, a state trooper and officers from the Lebanon Police Department responded to a report of a loose dog on Interstate 89 near Lebanon and located Tinsley, a 1-year-old Shiloh Shepherd.

According to police, when they approached Tinsley, she ran off along the highway, crossing the border into Hartford, Vermont. While following her, officers spotted a damaged section of guardrail and a badly mangled vehicle that had rolled over.

Police then discovered that the two occupants of the vehicle had been ejected from the truck and were both hypothermic and seriously injured.

Tinsley belonged to the truck’s driver, 31-year-old Cam Laundry of North Hartland, Vermont, Boston.com reported. He described Tinsley as his “guardian angel.”

“It’s honestly remarkable,” Laundry said of her actions. “It’s a miracle.”

Tinsley did not appear to be injured, police said.

Laundry said in an interview Tuesday that he was knocked out when the truck rolled over and suffered a concussion, NECN reported.

His passenger, Justin Connors, 40, suffered serious injuries but is expected to be fine in time, Laundry told the news outlet. However, Connors also had a dog in the car; it was reportedly hit on the interstate after the accident.

