What's Hot

Fans Praise Chrissy Teigen’s Breast Milk Stains In First Postpartum Instagram Photo

Adult Swim Dumps 'Rick & Morty' Co-Creator After Domestic Abuse Charges Emerge

Oscars 2023: The Complete List Of Nominees

Kevin McCarthy Denies Committee Seats To Eric Swalwell And Adam Schiff

Race For RNC Chair Purposefully Ignoring The 239-Pound Orange Elephant In The Room

Nick Fuentes, Nazi-Loving Insurrectionist And Ye Adviser, Is Back On Twitter

Doctor Who Molested Patients Convicted Of Federal Sex Counts

Sarah Michelle Gellar Proves How ‘Awesome’ Jennifer Coolidge Is With 1 Adorable Story

Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos For Saying These 2 Things Before She Gave Birth

I Was 'Straight,' Then 'Gay,' Then 'Bisexual.' Now I Know Who I Really Am.

Fox News Weather Forecaster Beaten Up On New York City Subway Train

Trump Drops Appeal, Ending Legal Fight Over New York Probe

U.S. NewsDeathKansashunting

Dog Fatally Shoots Man In 'Hunting Related Accident,' Kansas Officials Say

Joseph Austin Smith died after the animal stepped on a rifle, causing it to discharge, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

A man died Saturday in Kansas after he was shot by a rifle that fired when a dog stood on it, local authorities said.

The shooting took place at around 9:40 a.m. in a pickup truck on the 1600 block of East 80th Street, a rural road roughly 45 miles south of Wichita.

The victim, Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita, was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time, according to press releases from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. There was a rifle in the back seat, as well as hunting gear.

A dog stepped on the rifle, causing it to fire a round that struck Smith, the sheriff’s office said. Units responded within minutes of a 911 call and began CPR, but Smith died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the identity of the person who owns the truck and the dog, or the person who placed the 911 call.

Tim Hay, the chief of fire and emergency medical services for the local city of Wellington, told NBC News that a person in the driver’s seat was unharmed.

“The investigation is ongoing, but the preliminary investigation shows it to be a hunting related accident,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks, and Wellington Fire/EMS were the responding agencies.

There have been 105 unintentional shootings in the U.S. so far this year, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community