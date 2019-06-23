Beth Chapman, the wife of fellow reality TV star Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, has been hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma.

She is staying in the ICU of Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, according to a family statement obtained by HawaiiNewsNow. People confirmed she was brought there on Saturday.

Chapman, 51, has faced a series of health complications since being diagnosed in 2017 with throat cancer.

In an early morning tweet on Sunday, Duane Chapman asked for prayers.

Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

Later that morning, the couple’s youngest daughter, Bonnie Chapman, tweeted that she was catching a flight to Hawaii. According to her Twitter account, she lives in Denver.

On Saturday, she shared an endearing photo of her parents locked in a hug, with her mother smiling broadly.

Though Beth Chapman underwent surgery for throat cancer and announced she was cancer-free in November 2017, Us Weekly reported in late 2018 that the disease returned and had spread to her lungs.

In an April interview with Tampa, Florida, radio station WRBQ-FM, she described it as “the toughest battle I’ve ever been in.”

“But my faith in God and the love of my family is helping me through,” she said.

The Chapman duo is widely known for hunting down fugitives on the A&E Network show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which ran from 2004 to 2012. CMT then launched a spinoff of the program called “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt,” which aired from 2013 to 2015.

A second spinoff, “Dog’s Most Wanted,” is slated to premiere on WGN America and began production this year, according to Deadline.