marcoventuriniautieri via Getty Images Dog toys look an awful lot like adult toys. We decided to test whether folks can tell the difference.

Have you ever noticed that your pup’s favorite chew toy looks an awful lot like, ahem, your favorite toy in your nightstand?

If you haven’t, well, let us be the ones to ruin pet toy shopping for you once and for all. Never again will you be able to watch your poodle play with his favorite Kong chew toy once you realize its uncanny resemblance to a butt plug. And sorry, but that feather teaser your furry friend adores looks just like a “50 Shades Of Grey”-branded feather tickler. Even your pug’s little walking harness could be mistaken for something else.

HuffPost Dog toys? Or items buried in the bottom of your nightstand?

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, you might be thinking about spicing things up in the bedroom with a new fun sex toy for yourself or to use with a partner. But how well do you really know those products tucked away in your nightstand?

Most sex toys are made of durable silicone and come in bright colors and bold shapes, from the classic bright pink vibrator to the sleek black plug — and every ribbed, rubbery or feathered design in between. The same qualities, in fact, that most major dog toys also have.

The unfortunate similarities between sex toys and dog toys went viral in December when Twitter users spotted this hilarious exchange between the Netflix US and Petco Twitter accounts:

We hope you enjoy these new toys! pic.twitter.com/RId13jozMC — Petco (@Petco) December 6, 2019

It got us thinking: How similar are most sex toys and dog toys, and would most people be able to tell the difference between them?

Below, we’ve rounded up several dog toys and sex toys that look uncomfortably similar. Can you tell which ones are which?