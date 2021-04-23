Dog Crashes Track Meet And Wins Race, Paws Down

A sprinting dog joined a high school relay race in Logan, Utah, and unleashed a come-from-behind victory.

The dog scampered down a grassy bank and began to overtake human runners in the last leg of the 4X200 relay. But as the crowd cheered, the pooch still had a long gap before catching lead runner Gracie Laney of Logan High School.

No problem. The little four-legger accelerated and passed Laney near the finish, almost tripping her.

“At first, I thought it was another runner and I was surprised because we had a pretty good lead,” Laney told KSL. “As it got closer, I thought, ‘That’s too small to be a person,’ and then I noticed it was a dog.”

Laney said she was afraid of hurting herself and stepping on the dog with her spikes.

But she managed to anchor her team to a win ― at least among the humans.

An athlete from another school said the dog, Holly, belonged to her family and broke free from her parents, Yahoo reported.

“Who let the dog out?” one YouTube commenter wrote.

“That dog deserves a d1 scholarship,” added another.

A viewer commenting on Utah station Fox 13′s Facebook clip of the race joked: “Dog needs to be DQ’ed for cuttin her off lol.”