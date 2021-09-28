ENTERTAINMENT

Dog Does Trust Fall On 'Tonight Show,' And It's Adorable. Trust Us!

Morty, an Australian shepherd, won over host Jimmy Fallon in a star turn from Germany.

The trust fall isn’t just for human team-building.

On Monday, a dog named Morty from Germany completed a trust fall into the hands of his owner, Florian, in a “Why Is Your Pet Better Than Me?” segment on “The Tonight Show.” (Watch the video above.)

Clearly, the 5-year-old Australian shepherd hasn’t watched “Mean Girls.”

“He’s got all the trust in the world for me,” Florian said.

Jimmy Fallon was impressed. “Wow!” the host yelled.

Good dog, Morty! And good trust!

