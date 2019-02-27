'Dog' Rescued From Icy River Turns Out To Be A Wolf

Estonian Union for the Protection of Animals via AP

The wolf, suffering from shock and hypothermia, was taken to an animal shelter near Parnu River, Estonia. He was later released back into the wild.

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonian construction workers got the shock of their lives when they found out the animal they saved from an icy river was not a dog but a wolf.

Rando Kartsepp, Robin Sillamae and Erki Vali told the Postimees newspaper they were working at the Sindi dam on the frozen Parnu River in southwestern Estonia when they saw an animal frantically swimming in a maze of ice.

Estonian Union for the Protection of Animals via AP The lucky canine was saved from an icy fate by a group of local construction workers who mistook him as a dog.

They rescued the ice-coated animal and took it to a shelter. A hunter told them it was about a one-year old male wolf suffering from shock and hypothermia.

The young wolf recovered after a day and was released back into the wild with a GPS collar.