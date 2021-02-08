Cryptocurrency Dogecoin Rockets After Elon Musk Tweets: 'Who Let The Doge Out?'

A week ago, Dogecoin was valued at just 2.5 cents. According to data tracker CoinMarketCap, it rocketed more than 53% in a 24-hour period ending Sunday, to a market value of $10 billion.

The zooming value was the latest indication that traded values aren’t as reasonable as Wall Street denizens would like the public to believe since the wild roller coaster of GameStop trading. (Musk tweeted “Gamestonk!” while that was unfolding.)

Dogecoin launched in 2013 as a joke that mocked the idea of digital currency. But it has recently become the darling of social media and gained an extra powerful boost from Musk:

Doge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021

Dogecoin is the people’s crypto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021

No highs, no lows, only Doge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021

The people have spoken … https://t.co/x41oVMzTGo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2021

Ð is for Ðogecoin! Instructional video.https://t.co/UEEocOfcTb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2021

For the first time ever late last month, Dogecoin was mentioned on Twitter more than Bitcoin during a 24-hour period.

Musk appears to be highlighting some of the potential problems with heavyweight social media influence on cryptocurrency values. Other celebrities are also getting in on Musk’s latest shiny thing, including KISS rocker Gene Simmons:

And rapper Snoop Dogg:

So … it’s finally come to this … pic.twitter.com/Gf0Rg2QOaF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2021

Bitcoin, the real big dog in the cryptocurrency competition, has also been wagging its tail. It topped a record $40,000 a coin in trading Saturday, boosting its total value to $1.2 trillion, Bloomberg reported.