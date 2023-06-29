How To Keep Your Dog Calm During Fourth Of July Fireworks, According To Veterinarians

Bernard Roussel via Getty Images

The Fourth of July can be an exciting time for humans, with delicious food, friends and family and lots of fireworks. However, for dogs, this festive holiday can be extremely scary and anxiety-provoking.

“Anxiety around fireworks is attributed to the loud and unfamiliar sound that dogs do not understand. In a lot of cases, they may perceive these sounds as signs of danger,” said Dr. Gary Richter, a California veterinarian who is also the founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition and author of “Longevity for Dogs.”

“Just like us, dogs also experience a fight or flight response. Because there isn’t anything they can fight against with fireworks, they result in hiding or other nervous behaviors, like trembling, clinging to their owner, lip-licking and frequent yawning.”

So how do you protect and comfort your panicking four-legged friend? We asked a few veterinarians for advice on how to keep your dog calm during fireworks and the best ways you can prepare for this loud holiday.

1. Set up a distraction

Jena Ardell via Getty Images July Fourth is a great time for your dog to watch TV.

Similar to how you’d try to distract yourself from scary uncontrollable noises, it’s important to do the same for your dog.

“You can put on a distraction in the house, like white noise and TV on in the background,” said Dr. Grant Little, a JustAnswer veterinarian expert who is based in Nebraska. “Basements where the sound is muffled and a TV is present can help drown out the noise.”

Other good distractions include long-lasting chew toys or lick mats, according to Australian veterinarian Dr. Lisa Chimes, founder of DOG by Dr Lisa.

2. Buy a weighted item for your furry friend

Amazon Thundershirt makes sizes for teeny dogs smaller than 8 pounds to big dogs more than 110 pounds.

Dr. Antje Joslin, a veterinarian for Dogtopia who is based in the Phoenix area, says that if your dog feels comforted by weighted blankets and jackets, then you can utilize those for anxiety relief.

Little recommends opting for a Thundershirt, which is essentially the canine equivalent of a weighted blanket for adults and a swaddle for babies. Just make sure to buy the correct size based on your dog’s weight for optimal results and benefits.

3. Try exposure therapy to loud stimuli

Holly Hildreth via Getty Images Desensitizing your dog over time to the sound of fireworks may help when July 4 rolls around.

Rickter said dogs can become accustomed to and more comfortable with the loud noises from fireworks and other stimuli over time.

“You can also help this process by playing firework noises in the house, starting at a very low volume, leaving it on for some time, and slowly increasing the volume,” Richter said. “This can help dogs become desensitized to the sound and over time, they will realize nothing is wrong.”

Richter added that this strategy can take time to accomplish, and is not something you can just start the week of Independence Day.

4. Keep yourself calm

Holidays like the Fourth of July can be anxiety provoking and stressful for humans and dogs alike, but try to keep it as routine as possible.

“Avoid fussing over your pet, as this may increase their anxiety, but rather engage in normal activities,” Chimes said. “If watching TV on the couch is what you would usually do, curl up on the couch with your dog and watch some TV.”

5. Consider a pharmaceutical option

miniseries via Getty Images If nothing else works, talk to your vet about medication.

For dog owners who have tried weighted blankets, white noise and exposure therapy with little to no success, there’s always the option for medication under the supervision of a veterinarian. Vets have a slew of medications that are possible to prescribe, including canine versions of Xanax, Paxil, Prozan and Valium.

“When you are giving your dog something to help them with anxiety, whether it is natural or pharmaceutical, you must give it to them before they are anxious in order for it to work properly ― preferentially days before,” Richter said.

You’ll want to give your vet a call now if you anticipate your pet could use the help in the next few days and beyond.