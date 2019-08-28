WEIRD NEWS

Cute Dogs Inadvertently Spark Huge Row About Socialism And Capitalism

Video of two dogs on treadmills has taken an unexpected political turn.

A video of two dogs on treadmills is generating huge debate on Twitter about the merits of socialism versus capitalism.

One of the dogs games the system in the cute clip, shared Tuesday on an account called Young Americans Against Socialism. “Under socialism, both of these dogs would be paid the same,” the organization captioned the footage.

Many people, however, disagreed with YAAS’ take:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pets Socialism
CONVERSATIONS