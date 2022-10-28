Food & Drink
san franciscomissionGledy EspinozaRahmi MassarwehMission District

Pups Dine On Filet Mignon At San Francisco Restaurant Exclusively For Dogs

For $75 dollars per pup, doggie diners get a multiple-course "bone appetite" meal featuring dishes like chicken skin waffles and filet mignon steak tartar with quail egg.
Haven Daley
A dog eats a dish at the Dogue restaurant in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
via Associated Press
A dog eats a dish at the Dogue restaurant in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is a foodie heaven with plenty of Michelin-starred restaurants. And San Franciscans love dogs. So it might come as no surprise that an entrepreneur has decided to combine the two passions, creating what’s believed to be the first restaurant exclusively for man’s best friend.

Dogue, which rhymes with vogue, opened last month in the city’s trendy Mission District.

For $75 dollars per pup, doggie diners get a multiple-course “bone appetite” meal featuring dishes like chicken skin waffles and filet mignon steak tartare with quail egg.

It also includes a mimosa and a baked treat for the pup’s human.

Rahmi Massarweh, a dog owner and classically trained chef, decided to leave his stressful job running a fine dining restaurant to focus on his new canine cafe.

Some critics have expressed online outrage over the price point for the pampered pets, pointing out income inequality, gentrification and homelessness in the city. For the cost of the tasting menu, you could buy at least five big burritos at one of the many nearby taquerias in the Mission neighborhood.

But Massarweh says that since opening a month ago, he’s received overwhelming support from his customers who appreciate having a place to pamper their pups.

On a recent Sunday, Dogue hosted three fur baby birthday parties simultaneously.

“I wanted to celebrate him. He is so special to me. He’s my four-legged child and this is the perfect place to do a really nice celebration,” Gledy Espinoza said, as her 11-year-old miniature dachshund Mason enjoyed a bowl of mushroom soup with slices of chicken breast. “We’re foodies. I guess he is too, now.”

Massarweh spends hours cooking and prepping for his service and says a similar menu for people could cost up to $500 in the expensive city and the ingredients he uses are not cheap. Everything is human-grade, although if you took a bite, you’d probably find the doggie dishes to be a bit bland for the human palate.

“When we make our food, it is a process. It is very time-consuming. There is a lot of technique. There’s a lot of method and detail to what we do,” he said. “Our pastries, for example, take about two days on average to make. I know they’re going to be eaten in two seconds.”

Massarweh said the real goal of Dogue is to raise awareness about feeding your dog fresh, healthy, natural ingredients which some research shows can be easier on your pup’s stomach than mass-produced dog food and make dog parents happy.

“I’ve worked in restaurants for many years, and it’s rare when as a chef, I walk into the dining room to touch tables and every single guest has a smile on their face,” Massarweh said. “There’s something very unique and satisfying about that.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Cabbages and Condoms -- Bangkok, Thailand

10 Outrageous Themed Restaurants Around the World

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

Why Some People Get Irked By Unread Email Notifications And Others Don’t

Travel

The Rudest Things You Can Do When Visiting Another Country

Wellness

10 Adult ADHD Signs You May Not Realize Are Actually Symptoms

Style & Beauty

If You’re Rubbing Your Eyes, Stop Right Now

Wellness

Why Do We Find Dolls So Creepy?

Work/Life

How To Beat Someone Trying To Undermine You At Work, According To Science And ‘The Mole’

Wellness

‘Sad Nipple Syndrome’ Is All Over TikTok. But Is It A Real Thing?

Shopping

These Are The Cult-Favorite Items Chefs Actually Keep In Their Kitchens

Shopping

What To Buy From Sephora’s Sale, According To Dermatologists, Makeup Artists, And Our Editors

Shopping

AirPods And Pros Are On Sale At Target And Walmart

Money

IRS Hires 4,000 Customer Service Workers Ahead Of Tax Season

Shopping

I'm Ditching All Of My Pricy Beauty Devices Thanks To This 8-in-1 Tool

Shopping

Amazon's Running A Surprise Sale On Best-Selling Beauty

Shopping

The Best Bed Pillows That Don't Cost A Fortune

Shopping

The Cookware That Chefs Actually Use To Make Perfect One-Pot Meals

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You ThatThis Cloud-Like Puffer Vest Is Worth Every Penny

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In November

Shopping

42 TikTok-Favorite Fashion Products You'll Wear This Fall

Shopping

This Is The One Thing You Need To Protect Your Leather Goods From Inclement Weather This Fall

Money

Nobody Won The Powerball Lottery So Jackpot Climbs To Estimated $800 Million

Shopping

You Only Have A Few More Hours To Get Up To 80% Off At Wayfair

Food & Drink

9 Money-Saving Hacks From The Past To Cut Food Costs During Inflation

Shopping

26 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Wellness

Here's Why You're Afraid Of The Dark, According To Experts

Shopping

The Best Luggage Trackers For All Your Fall Travel Needs

Shopping

These Are The Best White Sneakers That Aren’t Air Force 1s

Shopping

The Items Porn Stars Use To Have Sex While Menstruating

Shopping

Keurig's New Coffee Maker Has Made Me A Believer

Parenting

27 Funny Tweets About Kids' Halloween Costumes, From Exhausted Parents

Wellness

Here's When To Get The New Booster So You're Protected On Thanksgiving

Shopping

Why Even Kardashian Skeptics Need To Try This Cute And Comfy Skims Bra

Style & Beauty

Are Your Coats And Gloves Making You Sick? Doctors Say How Often To Wash Them

Travel

20 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Mexico City

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Relationships

Not Feeling Sexy? These 18 Tips Will Help You Get In The Mood.

Parenting

A Big Myth About Skin Care Products For Kids

Home & Living

This Star-Studded Fantasy Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Emotional Memoir Adaptation Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Walmart Just Launched A New Line Of Affordable Intimates And Sleepwear

Wellness

12 Things You Shouldn't Say To Someone Who Got A Mastectomy