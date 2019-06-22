POLITICS

Aghast Twitter Foes Slam DOJ Attorney Who Argued Against Soap, Beds For Migrant Kids

"Sarah Fabian! Sarah Fabian! Your room in hell is ready," snaps one critic.

Department of Justice attorney Sarah Fabian was trending on Twitter Saturday, but not in a good way. Fabian was the lawyer who stumblingly tried to convince clearly taken-aback Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal judges that the federal government should not be required to provide detained immigrant children with soap, toothbrushes — or even beds. That’s when critics stepped in on Twitter.

Last year Fabian rebuffed a court request to immediately address release of some immigrant children because she had to return home to dog sit. She also argued for the Justice Department in 2015 — during the Obama administration — that detention authorities should have the power to put immigrant children in solitary confinement

Her latest arguments on Tuesday — and the three-judge panel’s stunned responses — shocked many Americans who watched her performance on a video of the proceedings provided by the Ninth Circuit. Fabian argued that the government could provide “safe and sanitary” conditions for detained children — an agreement reached in a 1997 settlement — without being required to provide soap, toothbrushes or even beds. Judge A. Wallace Tashima — who spent years in a Japanese interment camp in America — said that “everyone’s common understanding” is that such requirements are necessary for safe and sanitary conditions. “Wouldn’t everyone agree with that?” he asked. “Wouldn’t you agree with that.”

 Fabian answered: “Well ... maybe ...” 

 

Angry Twitter critics piled on her, and even provided her phone number for anyone who wanted to make a personal complaint (her mailbox was full Saturday, one caller reported).

Many recalled excuses at the Nuremburg trials by Nazis who claimed they were just doing their jobs. Others defended Fabian — slightly — saying she is just the current face of a cruel Trump administration — and that many others are just as responsible for denying basic items to children that are routinely provided to serial killers in American prisons.

You can check out Fabian’s arguments — and the judge’s responses — right here:

 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

United States Department of Justice Twitter United States Court Of Appeals For The Ninth Circuit
CONVERSATIONS