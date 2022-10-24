DOJ Charges Chinese Intelligence Officers Over Attempt To Thwart Investigation

The U.S. Department of Justice revealed Monday it has charged two Chinese intelligence officials with obstruction of justice, accusing them of attempting to steal files and other information relating to a U.S. investigation into a Chinese telecommunications company.

The two officials ― Guochun He, who also goes by “Dong He” and “Jacky He,” and Zheng Wang, also known as “Zen Wang” ― remain at large.

“As these cases demonstrate, the government of China sought to interfere with the rights and freedoms of individuals in the United States and to undermine our judicial system that protects those rights. They did not succeed,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a Monday press conference.

As alleged by the DOJ, the two Chinese officials sought to sabotage the ongoing probe when they tried recruiting a U.S. law enforcement employee to spy on the investigation, at times contacting the employee over public pay phones and offering bribes in bitcoin.