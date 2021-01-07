DOJ Won't Rule Out Charges Against Trump For Inciting U.S. Capitol Riot

The top federal prosecutor in the nation’s capital said Thursday that charges against President Donald Trump for his role in the riot that brought chaos and death to the U.S. Capitol were not off the table.

U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin, responding to questions from reporters on Thursday, said that federal prosecutors were looking at “all actors” to determine whether their conduct violated federal law, a group that would include speakers at the pre-riot “Save America March” that took place outside the White House. Trump, as well as his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and his son Donald Trump Jr., egged on the crowd, encouraging them to fight to overturn the election that Trump lost.

Though Sherwin said prosecutors are initially focused on the obvious crimes committed by the mob that invaded the Capitol and engaged in “violence and mayhem,” Sherwin said federal prosecutors would look at the actions of anyone involved in assisting or facilitating the riot.

“We are looking at all actors here,” Sherwin said. “Was there a command and control? Were there others that maybe assisted or facilitated or obviously played some ancillary role in this?”

“Anyone that had a role, and the evidence fits the elements of a crime, they’re going to be charged,” Sherwin said.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks at the "Save America March" in Washington on Wednesday.

