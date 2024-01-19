Doja Cat’s Mother Claims Son Abused The Rapper In New Court Docs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Doja Cat attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The mother of rapper-singer Doja Cat has filed a restraining order against her son with claims that he has been abusive, according to multiple reports.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Jan. 12, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, 62, is seeking a restraining order against her 30-year-old son Raman Dalithando Dlamini for herself, Doja Cat, and her 13-year-old grandson, according to NBC News. A judge has granted Sawyer court-ordered protection and an upcoming hearing for a permanent restraining order, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

Advertisement

However, the judge also said that Doja Cat would need to file her own request for a restraining order against Dlamini, citing “insufficient good cause shown,” also according to NBC News. Neither report mentioned the status of the restraining order for Sawyer’s grandson, whose parents were not identified.

Doja Cat’s representatives did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Sawyer claimed that Doja Cat, whose given name is Amala Ratna Zadile Dlamini, has “experienced physical harm such as teeth being knocked out and bruises and lacerations” inflicted by her brother, 30, according to NBC News.

“Raman has destroyed and stolen property,” the documents said about Raman’s actions against Doja Cat, according to NBC News. “Raman has verbally assaulted her in a very degrading and demeaning [manner]. Raman has made her feel unsafe and traumatized.”

Sawyer said Dlamini, physically abused her and threatened to kill her, Entertainment Tonight reported. She alleged that the abuse occurred between “3 to 10 times recently” and “several times in the past,” per NBC News.

Advertisement

Sawyer also claims her 13-year-old grandson has witnessed some of the abuse at the hands of Dlamini, per NBC News.

“I need these orders to protect the physical and emotional wellbeing of all parties listed,” the petition stated, NBC News reported. “I am not only worried and fearful of physically violent episodes but the tremendous mental and emotional damage that is being done.”

Sawyer, a painter and designer, filed a restraining order against Dlamini previously, but it had since expired, according to TMZ.

Doja Cat, recently announced as one of Coachella 2024′s headliners, skyrocketed after releasing the viral song “Mooo.” Now known for hits like “Say So,” “Rules,” “Juicy,” and “Ain’t Shit,” the artist embarked on The Scarlet Tour, her first North American tour, last fall.

Advertisement