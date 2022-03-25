Doja Cat Claims She's Quitting Music After Canceled Show Sparks Clash With Fans

Doja Cat appeared to turn her back on her chosen profession this week after being lambasted on social media over a canceled performance.

The California-born rapper and singer changed her Twitter handle to “i quit” early Friday, and offered an expletive-ridden rebuke of the music industry in a series of tweets.

“it’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she wrote. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me.”

That tweet was directed at three people, including NBC Sports/Telemundo Sports production assistant Roberto Rojas, one of many who tried to engage with the musician online. Doja Cat appeared to double down on her surprise declaration just moments later, however, in a general tweet shared to her more than 4.8 million followers.

This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care. — i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

On Tuesday, Doja Cat was forced to cancel her headlining performance at Paraguay’s Asunciónico festival due to a major storm. Some fans said they were disappointed that the 11-time Grammy nominee didn’t apologize or make any mention of the scrapped appearance on social media.

By comparison, Miley Cyrus treated viewers to an impromptu performance of “Stay,” sung without musical accompaniment from her bathtub, after she, too, canceled her Asunciónico appearance. The ballad, which appears on Cyrus’ 2010 album “Tamed,” was a No. 1 hit in Paraguay.

HuffPost reached out to a representative for Doja Cat for comment, but did not immediately hear back. On Friday afternoon, the rapper herself appeared to stand her ground.

i don’t have to focus on anything because i quit — i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

Doja Cat remains on the lineup for Lollapalooza Brazil 2022, and is scheduled to take the stage Friday night in São Paulo.