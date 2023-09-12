Doja Cat's Sexy Cobweb Dress At The VMAs Is Giving Us Goosebumps

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Doja Cat was bewitching at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night.

The “Kiss Me Now” singer offered an upscale take on Halloween chic when she stepped onto the red carpet wearing a cobweb dress by designer Oscar de la Renta.

Ever the fashion daredevil, Doja’s spidery number showed off some serious amounts of skin.

She leaned into the spooky style with her hair and makeup, pairing thin eyebrows and chunky lashes with a cropped platinum blonde buzzcut, vivid green contacts and scarlet talons.

Advertisement

Adding another witchy touch, the “Say So” singer rocked serpentine diamonds on her wrist while little spider earrings framed her face.

Doja Cat bewitched people while on the red carpet of the 2023 Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

While Doja appeared more than comfortable in her skin at the VMAs, she wasn’t very happy about the revealing number to the Victoria’s Secret fashion show earlier this month.

Veering into TMI territory to complain in a now-deleted Instagram Story, the brash star said the black G-string connected to the slip dress’ shoulder straps “pulled the strings up through my cervix and split me like a block of sharp cheddar cheese.”

Advertisement

“A bitch never thought she could get manhandled by a piece of fabric,” she said. “The panty on this contraption took me under the bleachers and ransacked my shit.”