Doja Cat Has Spicy Reaction To Rumors That She Dissed Cardi B On Upcoming Track

After a track from the upcoming deluxe version of her “Scarlet” album leaked on the internet, many fans began speculating that the “Agora Hills” crooner took a shot at Cardi B in her lyrics.
In one snippet from her new rumored song, “Acknowledge Me,” that’s been circulating on X, Doja rapped, “You out here actin’ like you sniffin’ on some Carly Rae/ Cartier on you, but you walkin’ like you Cardi B.”
On Wednesday, the Grammy winner addressed the rumors on X while revealing one of her favorite songs from the new project.
“‘DISRESPECTFUL’ is one of my Top 3 [favorites],” Doja wrote, prompting a fan to question her, “OK, but which one did you whack Cardi B on?”
Doja quickly shut down the purported diss, tweeting back, “None of them get a fuckin life.”
Cardi B has not yet publicly addressed Doja’s statement.
Doja also responded to another fan who mistook the lyrics from “Acknowledge Me” as a nod to rapper Coi Leray.
“I have no idea what that means. Maybe I have the Coi Leray part wrong? Either way, walking like you’re Cardi B feels like props. We’ve seen Cardi walk… Mama’s bad,” the user wrote.
Clarifying her lyrics, Doja simply replied, “Carly Rae,” referring to the Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen.
Last week, the “Woman” singer called out her fans for comparing the texture of her hair to pubic hair after she posted the cover art for her upcoming single, “Masc,” which features a close-up image of her natural hair, on social media.
Doja told them to stop comparing her tight curl pattern, known as 4C hair, to “sheep and pubes and carpet and popcorn and shit like that,” according to footage shared by Pop Base on X.
“We got to move forward. Let’s move forward. Let’s grow,” she said, adding, “I can’t tell you what to do. I’m not your fucking parents. I don’t want to say too much.”