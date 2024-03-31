Doja Cat Calls Out Fans For Comparing Her Natural Hair Texture To Pubes

Doja Cat is calling out social media users who compared the texture of her hair to pubic hair.
Over the weekend, the “Agora Hills” rapper posted the cover art for her upcoming single, “Masc,” which features a close-up image of her natural hair, on Instagram.
After fans began leaving negative comments about her tight curl pattern, known as 4C hair, Doja went live on Instagram to address those who left the inconsiderate remarks.
The Grammy winner told her 24 million-plus followers to stop comparing her hair to “sheep and pubes and carpet and popcorn and shit like that,” according to footage shared by Pop Base on X, formerly Twitter.
“We got to move forward. Let’s move forward. Let’s grow,” she said, adding, “I can’t tell you what to do. I’m not your fucking parents. I don’t want to say too much.”
Though Doja appeared to disable comments on the Instagram post promoting “Masc,” her fans showed support for her natural hair on X.
Earlier this month, Doja announced she was deactivating her Instagram account because she’s been having “fucked up thoughts” over how she’s been “treated” on the social media platform.
“I’m gonna deactivate because I’m not really feeling this anymore, you guys take care of yourselves,” she wrote in a since-deleted post, according to XXL magazine. “I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but I just feel like this is getting to be too much.”
“Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye,” she added.
“Masc” will release on April 5. The forthcoming track marks Doja’s first single since she released her fourth studio album, “Scarlet,” in September last year.