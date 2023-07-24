Doja Cat Lashes Out At Fans After They Called Out Her Controversial Boyfriend

Doja Cat. Evan Agostini via Associated Press

The singer went public with Cyrus last November, and the two were seen kissing on a yacht in June.

Not long after, several people came forward accusing Cyrus of grooming and sexual misconduct, according to BuzzFeed.

Advertisement

Some people included screenshots of posts allegedly written by Cyrus where he “seemingly references alleged sexual assault,” according to the Evening Standard.

Doja Cat didn’t seem to appreciate the criticism, lashing out at fans on both Twitter and Threads in now-deleted posts.

In one post, she told fans in all caps: “I don’t give a fuck what you think about my personal life.”

Doja Cat goes off on fan who called her out for dating her alleged racist white streamer boyfriend J. Cyrus who was accused of abusing multiple women:



“I WANT YALL TO READ THIS COMMENT AND TAKE IT AS A MESSAGE. I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE I NEVER… pic.twitter.com/s2NkQSrMBL — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) July 20, 2023

Advertisement

She also apparently blocked a number of fans.

More fans that Doja Cat blocked. pic.twitter.com/JOLMzNZKpw — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) July 21, 2023

The singer told other fans not to call her by her “government name,” which is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.

“You making my government name your [screen name] is creepy as fuck,” she tweeted to one follower.

When another asked Doja Cat to say that she loves her fans, it was a bridge too far for the singer.

“I don’t though cuz I don’t even know yall,” she said.

Another fan responded: “And we don’t know you. But we have supported you through thick and thin. Mind you you’d be NOTHING without us. You’d be working at a grocery store making songs on fucking Garage Band Miss high school drop out.”

The singer replied: “idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother ... you sound like a crazy person.”

Doja Cat interacts with fans. Threads

Advertisement

Doja Cat also had harsh words for her fans who call themselves “kittens,” and suggested they “get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.” (The singer herself held a poll in 2020 asking her fans what they should be called, with “kittens” getting 74% of the vote and “cubs” 26%.)

Doja Cat tweet Twitter

She offered this advice to one fan whose user name contained the word “kittenz”: “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s never too late.”

HuffPost reached out to Doja Cat for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

The singer may be taking her own advice regarding social media. She deleted the tweets where she lashed out at fans and has reportedly deactivated her Threads account.