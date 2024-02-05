Entertainmentgrammysred carpetNSFW

Doja Cat Rocks A NSFW Outfit On The Grammys Red Carpet

The "Attention" artist also gave a nod to the designer that was impossible to miss.
Kimberley Richards
Doja Cat rocked a head-turning look at the red carpet for the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The “Paint the Town Red” rapper wore a see-through, ultra low-cut corseted gown by Dilara Findikoglu. She accessorized the look with cross necklaces and cross drop earrings.

Doja Cat also showcased a lot of new body art — including Findikoglu’s name written across her forehead — though it’s unclear what’s permanent and what’s not. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram last week that featured fewer tattoos.

Doja Cat wore a see-through, ultra low-cut corseted gown by Dilara Findikoglu to the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images
Doja Cat also showcased a lot of new body art — though it’s unclear what’s permanent and what’s not.
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images

The “Attention” rapper earned three nominations for this year’s award show: Best Rap Song, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance. She won a Grammy in 2022 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song, “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.

Doja Cat wore a similarly skin-baring look at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.

She dressed in a spooky Halloween-esque ensemble, wearing a cobweb dress by designer Oscar de la Renta.

Clearly, the rapper is keeping her tradition of rocking daring red carpet looks.

