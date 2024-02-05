Doja Cat Rocks A NSFW Outfit On The Grammys Red Carpet

Doja Cat rocked a head-turning look at the red carpet for the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
The “Paint the Town Red” rapper wore a see-through, ultra low-cut corseted gown by Dilara Findikoglu. She accessorized the look with cross necklaces and cross drop earrings.
Doja Cat also showcased a lot of new body art — including Findikoglu’s name written across her forehead — though it’s unclear what’s permanent and what’s not. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram last week that featured fewer tattoos.
The “Attention” rapper earned three nominations for this year’s award show: Best Rap Song, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance. She won a Grammy in 2022 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song, “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.
Doja Cat wore a similarly skin-baring look at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.
She dressed in a spooky Halloween-esque ensemble, wearing a cobweb dress by designer Oscar de la Renta.
Clearly, the rapper is keeping her tradition of rocking daring red carpet looks.