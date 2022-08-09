Doja Cat isn’t fazed by the haters.

In a recent Instagram Live, the Grammy-winning artist let fans know that the onslaught of online negativity she’s been receiving over her newly shaved head and eyebrows hasn’t dampened her spirit.

However, Doja went on to address the real reason behind her exasperation: the swirling rumors that mental illness is behind her new look.

The “Woman” singer first stunned fans when she revealed her cleanly shaven noggin in an Instagram Live on Thursday, before shaving off her eyebrows on camera while more than 20,000 viewers watched.

With some followers posting on social media to voice their dislike for the singer’s newfound look and others connecting Doja to Britney Spears’ infamous 2007 incident when she shaved off her hair before being placed in a conservatorship, many fans were continuing to raise concerns.

“I’m rich, I’m fine,” Doja said on Instagram Live, adding: “The whole, like, ‘Are you OK, queen?’ shit makes me want to rip my — well, I guess the hair that I have left out. It makes me want to rip my fucking pubic hair out — I absolutely hate it.”

.@DojaCat addressing the people who are constantly asking her if she's okay. — “I'm rich, I'm fine.” pic.twitter.com/QjmyFxrioT — Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) August 6, 2022

Just days before, the 26-year-old musician explained that she shaved her head because she rarely showed her natural hair in her line of work.

She also nodded to the fact that she’s spent most of her career wearing wigs and said that she felt like she was never meant to have hair in the first place.

“People think that, for some reason, I’m, like, not well because I don’t have hair on my face or on my head,” she said on Instagram live. “It’s just a wild fucking world we live in. Shaving my head made me feel really good because I know that everyone that liked me before my head was shaven and doesn’t like me now was never worth it.”

Doja Cat addresses fans that are speculating that she’s mentally unwell and fans who no longer like her as a result of shaving her head bald pic.twitter.com/Rs29ua2k85 — Shai ft. Doja Cat (@DojasLeftTitty) August 6, 2022

“Nothing changed — I just have no hair,” Doja added. “But now that I’m bald and my eyebrows look fucking awesome, people are like, ‘What? I don’t like you.’ And I’m like, ‘Good. Get out of here.’”

Doja — who snagged six nominations for the 2022 MTV Awards — is this year’s top female nominee at the ceremony to be held on Aug. 28 in New Jersey.