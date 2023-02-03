Doja Cat Slams Trolls For ‘Disrespectful’ Britney Spears Shaved Head Comparisons

Doja Cat is over “incredibly disrespectful” internet trolls comparing her buzzcut to Britney Spears, who shaved her head nearly 20 years ago in one of pop culture’s most jarring moments.

In August, the Grammy-winner stunned fans when she debuted her cleanly shaven noggin on Instagram before shaving off her eyebrows live on camera while more than 20,000 Instagram viewers watched.

Since then, critics on social media have questioned the rapper’s newfound look, with some connecting Doja to Spears’ shaving off her hair in 2007 before being placed in a conservatorship.

Spears’ incident happened after her 24-hour stay in a Malibu rehabilitation center and amid a custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline over their sons, Sean Preston Federline and James Jayden Federline.

“It’s so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life,” Doja, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, told Variety in a cover story published Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, known for her eclectic music and fashion style, added, “Every time I see a comment like that, I can’t compute what’s happening, other than it’s just an awful thing.”

doja cat just shaved her eyebrows off ON LIVE pic.twitter.com/UiUPPUATmv — hunty mcgunty (@dojaratz) August 5, 2022

Shortly after Doja’s new appearance sparked controversy across social media, the star took to Instagram in August to shut down her followers, who she claimed assumed she had ulterior motives for the hair change.

“I’m rich, I’m fine,” Doja said while streaming live on Instagram, adding: “The whole, like, ‘Are you OK, queen?’ shit makes me want to rip my — well, I guess the hair that I have left out. It makes me want to rip my fucking pubic hair out — I absolutely hate it.”

The “Woman” crooner then addressed the real reason behind her exasperation with the swirling rumors behind her new look, explaining she shaved her head because she rarely showed her natural hair in her work.

She also nodded to the fact that she’s spent most of her career wearing wigs, adding that she always felt like she was “never supposed to have hair” in the first place.

“I don’t like having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair,” she said on Instagram at the time.

“I remember feeling so fucking exhausted with working out,” she continued, explaining that her wigs often slid off her head while exercising. “I’d be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing.”

Doja — who snagged five nominations for the 2023 Grammys — took home the Best Pop Duo or Group Performance award alongside singer SZA at last year’s ceremony.