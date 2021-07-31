Country legend Dolly Parton offered her thoughts on the #FreeBritney movement on Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Parton, 75, was asked by a fan what she thought of the conservatorship that has seen Britney Spears’ life and finances controlled by her father Jamie Spears for the last 13 years, from which the pop star is currently trying to remove herself.

Spears, 39, claimed in explosive court testimony last month that the conservatorship had seen her prescribed lithium against her will and refused permission to remove a birth control device.

“Well, I try to not get involved in other people’s business,” Parton said in response to the question. “I think she is a wonderful artist and I think she’s a wonderful girl and I only wish her the best.”

“I understand all those crazy things,” she continued.

“I went through a lot of that myself through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner trying to get out on my own,” Parton recalled, referencing her legal battle with her former collaborator following their split.

“So I understand where she is coming from and how she feels,” said Parton. “So, I hope that all turns out the way that it should.”

Watch the interview here: