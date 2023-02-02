Dolly The Vampire Slayer? 'Buffy' Star Spills On Country Icon's Role In Series

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Sarah Michelle Gellar isn’t holding back about the “little known fact” about Dolly Parton and her role in the hit series.

Gellar told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday that Parton was a producer on the series through Sandollar Productions, a company she co-owned with her former manager Sandy Gallin.

The company was a producer of both the “Buffy” series, movie and spinoff series “Angel.”

Gellar, whose “Buffy” character shares Parton’s birthday, revealed that those on the show “never saw her.”

“We’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name and I would think, ‘She doesn’t know who I am.’ And then one day somebody asked her about it and she complimented the show and my performance,” said Gellar about Parton.

“And I was like ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.’”

Gellar’s story isn’t the only tale to come out about Parton’s connection to the show.

“Buffy” executive producer Gail Berman, in a 2016 profile for The New York Times, received a lunch invite from Parton where the country icon discussed that she wasn’t pleased to hear that Berman’s “male counterparts” made more royalties than her.

“With that, Ms. Parton gave a startled Ms. Berman a check,” the Times reported.