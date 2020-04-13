Dolly Parton Didn’t Let COVID-19 Stop Her From Spreading Easter Joy

Dolly Parton did an egg-ceptional job lifting people’s spirits on Easter, despite social distancing measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the country music star shared a video on Twitter wishing her fans a happy holiday and encouraging them to celebrate at home.

“I know everybody loves to get all dressed up in their beautiful dresses, their hats, their fancy shoes, go to church, be with all your friends,” the 74-year-old songwriter said in the video. “Well, this year we’re going to kind of stay around the house a little bit, right? But that doesn’t mean we can’t worship in the same way that we should.”

The legendary musician reminded viewers that people could still worship without having to “go to a building or church.”

She then put things in perspective for her Christian fans.

“Somebody said the other day, ‘Oh we’ve had a rough week,’” Parton said. “Just think about the rough week that Jesus had, and look how well that turned out for us.”

Parton ended her message by playing one of her popular songs, “He’s Alive,” while playing the guitar. Naturally, her joyful video put her fans back in a good mood.

Dolly Parton is an American treasure! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 12, 2020

That was beautiful and you didn't need the choir. Thank you. — Tammie Stuart (@thetank717) April 12, 2020

Beautiful! Made me cry. Thank you, Dolly. ❤🧡💛 — Chris Sapphire (@ChrisSapphire) April 12, 2020

Since most states are under shelter-in-place orders, Americans had to get creative about celebrating Easter this year. Many people livestreamed services, while some churches offered drive-in services so attendees could practice social distancing by staying in their cars.