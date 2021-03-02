Dolly Parton's COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Comes With A 'Jolene' Twist

Dolly Parton has received her first shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and, true to form, made sure to bring a little extra sparkle to the occasion.

On Tuesday, the country icon posted a short video to her social media accounts that showed Dr. Naji Abumrad, a professor of surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and a longtime friend, administering the jab.

Just before Parton masked up in preparation for the procedure, however, she sang a few lines of “Jolene,” reworking the lyrics to her 1973 classic to suit the moment.

“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine,” she crooned. “I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate.”

The video included a pointed message to anti-vaxxers and those who may be on the fence about making their vaccine appointments, too.

“The sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we are gonna get back to feeling normal,” she said. “I just want to say to all of you cowards out there: Don’t be such a chicken squat! Get out there and get your shot.”

Parton captioned the post, “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,” alluding to the $1 million donation she’d made to Vanderbilt University last year to fund research toward the coronavirus vaccine.

But in spite of that donation, the nine-time Grammy winner said last month that she planned to wait “until some more people get theirs.”

“When I get it, I’ll probably do it on camera so people will know and I’ll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and all that,” she told The Associated Press in an interview. “Hopefully it’ll encourage people. I’m not going to jump the line just because I could.”