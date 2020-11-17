Dolly Parton ‘Saved The World’ By Funding Coronavirus Vaccine, Twitter Users Say

Country music legend Dolly Parton gave fans another reason to cheer this week when her name circulated on Twitter as a funding source for a promising coronavirus vaccine.
A tweet showed the “Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund” mentioned in the footnotes of a New England Journal of Medicine article about Moderna’s vaccine, said to be 94.5% effective against COVID-19 in preliminary findings.
It was a reminder that the “Jolene” singer donated $1 million to coronavirus research back in April. That money became part of the potential vaccine because she contributed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which helped develop Moderna’s breakthrough.
One Dolly loyalist hailed the singer because she “potentially saved the world” (a bit of an exaggeration but we totally get it) and Twitter users offered other tributes.