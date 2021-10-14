Dolly Parton Crushes Twitter Meme With Expertly Deployed 'Jolene' Line

Dolly Parton is offering a public service by informing the masses of exactly what kind of person will steal your man.
The country superstar participated in the new Twitter trend known as the red flag meme on Wednesday. To join in, users post characteristics about an individual, warning signs or instances that they believe to be red flags, and follow up that description with, well, a string of red flag emojis. It’s all deliciously shady.
Here are some examples:
And although the tweets above are all worthy of the red “100” emoji, they could also pack up their flags and go home — because Parton absolutely destroyed the competition when she posted her own red flag tweet.
In case you’ve been living under a boulder in Red Rock Canyon for the past few decades, the line is from Parton’s 1974 hit “Jolene.” The song is about a beautiful red-haired siren who will seduce your lover with a voice that is “soft like summer rain.”
Interestingly enough, the origin of the song’s title actually stems from a pretty innocent place.
“One night, I was on stage, and there was this beautiful little girl — she was probably 8 years old at the time,” Parton revealed to NPR in 2008. “And she had this beautiful red hair, this beautiful skin, these beautiful green eyes, and she was looking up at me, holding, you know, for an autograph. I said, ‘Well, you’re the prettiest little thing I ever saw. So what is your name?’ And she said, ‘Jolene.’ And I said, ‘Jolene. Jolene. Jolene. Jolene.’ I said, ‘That is pretty. That sounds like a song. I’m going to write a song about that.’”
Parton’s lyrics, however, were inspired by a moment of jealousy.
Soon after Parton married her husband, Carl Dean, in 1966, an attractive redheaded bank teller supposedly began flirting with him, per the Independent. This didn’t sit well with the songwriter, prompting her to write out her feelings about a woman who she felt deserved all the red flags.