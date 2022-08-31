Today, Dolly Parton, the country-music icon who is revered the world over, officially announced the launch of her new apparel line for dogs: Doggy Parton (as if it could be named anything else).

Available on Amazon, this lineup of toys, accessories, clothing and collars made just for your pooch is just what you would expect from Parton. There’s lots of pink, plenty of sparkle and a little country-western to tie it all together.

True to her philanthropic nature, a portion of all purchases will also go toward supporting Willa B Farms, a non-profit animal rescue.

One thing to note is that nearly all the items in the collection usually ship within one to two months, so if you want to dress up your fur baby for Halloween this year, you might want to press “add to cart” as soon as possible.

Below are just a few stand-outs from the line that we felt really captured the playful, adorable and Dolly-esque essence of Doggy Parton.

