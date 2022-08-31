Shopping

Dolly Parton Just Launched ‘Doggy Parton,’ A Pet Apparel Line On Amazon

Right now, you can shop Dolly-inspired accessories, toys, collars and more, made just for your pup.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Now, you can dress your pooch in a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Cowgirl-Collared-Dress-XS/dp/B0B8FV4F8W?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=630f9574e4b063d5e620f406%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pink Western-style dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="630f9574e4b063d5e620f406" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Cowgirl-Collared-Dress-XS/dp/B0B8FV4F8W?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=630f9574e4b063d5e620f406%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">pink Western-style dress</a>, a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Doggy-Parton-Cowgirl-Tiara-Accent/dp/B0B8G1FKWV?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=630f9574e4b063d5e620f406%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" fur-trimmed cowgirl hat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="630f9574e4b063d5e620f406" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Doggy-Parton-Cowgirl-Tiara-Accent/dp/B0B8G1FKWV?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=630f9574e4b063d5e620f406%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> fur-trimmed cowgirl hat</a> and a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Doggy-Parton-Vintage-Style-Shirt/dp/B0B8GKQ8J4?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=630f9574e4b063d5e620f406%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" classic band T-shirt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="630f9574e4b063d5e620f406" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Doggy-Parton-Vintage-Style-Shirt/dp/B0B8GKQ8J4?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=630f9574e4b063d5e620f406%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> classic band T-shirt</a>.
Amazon
Now, you can dress your pooch in a pink Western-style dress, a fur-trimmed cowgirl hat and a classic band T-shirt.

Today, Dolly Parton, the country-music icon who is revered the world over, officially announced the launch of her new apparel line for dogs: Doggy Parton (as if it could be named anything else).

Available on Amazon, this lineup of toys, accessories, clothing and collars made just for your pooch is just what you would expect from Parton. There’s lots of pink, plenty of sparkle and a little country-western to tie it all together.

True to her philanthropic nature, a portion of all purchases will also go toward supporting Willa B Farms, a non-profit animal rescue.

One thing to note is that nearly all the items in the collection usually ship within one to two months, so if you want to dress up your fur baby for Halloween this year, you might want to press “add to cart” as soon as possible.

Below are just a few stand-outs from the line that we felt really captured the playful, adorable and Dolly-esque essence of Doggy Parton.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A two-piece Dolly ensemble
Now you can dress your pup to look just like the country queen herself, wig, cleavage and all. This front-facing costume features pet-friendly closures, comfortable elastic and comes in two sizes.
$26.10+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A fur-fringed cowgirl hat
Trimmed with faux fur and bedazzled with a sparkling gold tiara, this cowgirl hat is available in two sizes and has a comfort elastic chin strap to keep it in place.
$9.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A classic gingham bandana
This adjustable tie-back bandana is reversible and available in two sizes.
$9.10+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A classic Dolly concert T-shirt
Available in four sizes, this classic vintage-inspired concert T-shirt is soft and breathable for your pet.
$12.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A bejeweled gingham harness
Take your dog for a walk in style with this adjustable gingham harness that uses a velcro waist strap and over-the-shoulder buckle strap to stay secure. It's also available in four sizes.
$14.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A squeaky plush toy
Let this soft and squeaky plush toy be your pet's "cup of ambition."
$9.39 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A sparkly pink leash and collar set
You can get this sequined two-piece set with detachable leash in four sizes.
$17.37+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pink western-style dress
This adorable fringed western-style dress is back-facing and features adjustable velcro straps.
$14.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
An embellished pearl neck piece
These faux pearls are strung on a pet-friendly elastic to make removing easy and wearing comfortable.
$9.92 at Amazon
